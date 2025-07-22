The San Francisco 49ers plan to launch a redemption tour this fall. The Niners stumbled to 6-11 last season one year after representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. The 49ers have their pieces in tact ahead of NFL Training Camp to reignite themselves.

But they have a fatal flaw hovering over them too. One they must address in practices at Santa Clara soon.

Kyle Shanahan and the coaching staff welcome back cornerstone talent. The ones who lifted the franchise to multiple NFC title game appearance and two conference title runs.

But there's a massive flaw Shanahan and the 49ers need to address. One that prevented another postseason run last season.

49ers must find ways to stay healthy even in August

Injuries derailed everything for S.F.

This proud franchise operated with the NFL version of a skeleton crew. Injuries piled one after another.

Brock Purdy never played a complete season following his breakthrough first full season behind center. Trent Williams went down with an ankle ailment. Williams is even dealing with retirement chatter. George Kittle was another who went down — with a bad hamstring briefly holding back the All-Pro tight end.

But Christian McCaffrey surfaced as the biggest loss.

“Run CMC” entered last year's camp with Achilles tendonitis. He managed to return — but settled for four games. McCaffrey looked nothing like the 2023 season All-Pro who galvanized the ground attack.

Isaac Guerendo needed to step up in his absence. But even Guerendo was out most of December.

How do Shanahan and the 49ers combat this? This idea becomes unpopular for fans who plan to watch the 49ers in camp. But will benefit the veterans.

Shanahan and the Niners must consider a good number of veteran rest days. Not just for older players past 35 like Williams. But even give Kittle, McCaffrey, plus Fred Warner (played on a fractured ankle) and Nick Bosa a day without wearing shoulder pads and helmet.

They can use this time of year to see which young performer can step up. And fill needed depth moving forward. Shanahan and company can save the vets for Week 1. Plus prevent wearing them down for the sake of health.

49ers have 1 more issue to address

Avoiding injured reserve isn't the only goal for the 2025 49ers.

The franchise suddenly enters camp facing wide receiver issues. Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall are already on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. But that's not all in the WR room.

Jauan Jennings suddenly faces a nebulous future in the Bay.

Jennings once signed a two-year extension that paid him above $15 million. San Francisco kept a valuable possession and red zone target in the process.

Now S.F. could lose him. Jennings is up for an extension, which hasn't been resolved yet. Many fans are bracing for a contract holdout. Or is Jennings planning to report?

“Jennings is expected to report to training camp next week, even without a contract extension, the source said,” 49ers insider for The Athletic Matt Barrows wrote July 14.

Jennings would enter a more wide-open receiving room. Deebo Samuel left via trade. Aiyuk and Pearsall won't run routes at the start of camp. Draft picks Jordan Watkins (fourth round out of Ole Miss) and Junior Bergen (seventh round from Montana) are new here.

General manager John Lynch still has Jennings' situation to work out. Or WR rises as one more fatal flaw for a team aiming to reclaim the division and conference. And complete their redemption tour from 6-11.