Quavo has strong opinions on the authenticity of NFL players' jewelry.

The Migos rapper was in attendance at The Players Party 2025 in Atlanta last Monday (July 14), when he told Complex who he thinks has better jewelry.

“Rappers, because some of their jewelry—I don't think it be real,” Quavo told the publication. “We take a lot of risk, you know what I'm saying, and wear our real jewelry out in the public. I don't think it be real.”

Fans in the comments, however, strongly disagreed with the “Hotel Lobby” rapper's take.

“Is he crazy ? No one wears more fake jewelry than rappers. Gucci man exposed yall already said yall was wearing fake jewelry when yall first was rapping,” one fan wrote.

Another Instagram user shared that Quavo's take is inaccurate due to the salary gaps between NFL players and rappers. “NFL money is longer than the rappers quavo mustve been joking with one of his NFL buddies,” the fan wrote, adding that he should say he was joking. “I get it tell em you was just playing.”

A fan commented that all in all it doesn't matter what's real or fake.

“I don’t care either way. It if looks cool to you. Go for it. You can’t take it with you in the end,” the fan reacted.

“Jalen Hurts got rappers in their feelings,” one fan wrote, adding two laughing emojis. The Philadelphia Eagle quarterback went viral earlier this year when he wore a diamond chain to a press conference.

What Is Quavo Up To Now?

Quavo has recently dropped new song titled “Dope Boy Phone” back in May which features vocals from his late nephew, Takeoff. The Atlanta-bred music group was comprised of Qauvo, Takeoff, and Offset but prior to the late rapper's death in 2022, the group disbanded.

Grammy-winning producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri recently called out for the Quavo and Offset to bring the group back as both have been prioritizing their solo careers.

“That hurt a lot of the city, period,” Dupri shared on the Bagfuel podcast about when the Grammy-nominated group split. “The Migos breaking up was a bad situation for Atlanta because they was moving — and I think they’re better together anyway, me personally.”

He also spoke how “crazy” it was to hear the news of Takeoff's death. He was fatally shot in Houston, Texas.

“It was really crazy for us. I ain’t think Atlanta n****s was gonna die,” Dupri recalled. “An Atlanta rapper dying felt like ‘Aw damn, what the f**k is going on?’ It felt crazy to me.”

Offset and Quavo did reunite at the 2023 BET Awards in a tribute to Takeoff and for the celebration of what would have been the late rapper's 31st birthday last month. However, they have not revealed if they will ever reunite again as a group.