The Los Angeles Chargers looked ahead of schedule in the Jim Harbaugh era. Harbaugh recharged this franchise into a playoff contender again. This time expectations are higher with NFL Training Camp forthcoming.

Except not everything is complete for the Bolts. They still face a fatal flaw — one they must address in El Segundo immediately.

It's not on offense for Harbaugh. Not with Justin Herbert discovering a new weapon in Ladd McConkey. Even star tackle Rashawn Slater delivering a practice absence Saturday isn't a distraction.

This flaw involves a longtime strength of the Bolts. But now is facing question marks for the future. Especially with a pillar now longer here.

Chargers edge rush room faces new scrutiny

Past Charger teams always thrived on wrecking the edges. Joey Bosa in his prime was a force to be reckon with. Khalil Mack added his edge speed and dominance to the room back in 2022.

But father time appears to have hit the latter. Mack struggled in 2024 by netting six sacks. Enduring a massive drop off from the 17 he piled the previous season.

That's not all either. Bosa is off to the Buffalo Bills — ending a brilliant nine-season run that even began in San Diego. Bosa even left the Bolts following a return to the Pro Bowl.

Opposing air attacks no longer have to game plan for both pass rushers. Offensive coordinators and even offensive line coaches likely won't be up at night thinking about Mack either. As he's a defender getting older.

Which leads into who needs to reignite this unit moving forward.

Tuli Tuipulotu needs to take leader mantle for Chargers

Tuipulotu is rising as the next best defender on the Bolts. And this is still a defense led by the all-versatile Derwin James.

The second rounder already went through two coaching changes. He flashed under Brandon Staley before his dismissal in Dec. 2023. Yet Tuipulotu raised his game another level under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

The former USC Trojans star snatched 8.5 sacks in season two. He even produced two sacks in consecutive games against the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans.

The outside linebacker/edge hybrid still ended the final four games delivering just one sack, however. Tuipulotu enters a pivotal season three with Bosa gone and Mack aging.

He could convince some big dollars coming his way with a breakout 2025. Tuipulotu is among the big sleeper talents to watch for the Chargers. Yet the Bolts need more than him to ensure QBs will cringe at the sight of the Chargers' pass rushing attack.

Who else must step up for Chargers?

The local star from Hawthorne needs help.

Los Angeles' locker room is filled with a mix of unknown young prospects and older vets. Not just Mack for the latter either.

Bud Dupree enters season 11 of the league. He's created back-to-back six-sack campaigns. But he's already 32 years of age.

Kyle Kennard is a dark horse top rookie candidate. The fourth rounder attacked QBs in the rugged Southeastern Conference with South Carolina. Kennard can convince some sub-package schemes on passing downs.

The rest of the room is filled with defenders who've been in the league less that three seasons. With former NCAA Division II prospect Caleb Murphy the oldest among the rest.

Regardless, Tuipulotu and company must carry the new mantle for this part of the defense. Harbaugh, Minter and the Bolts must find a new complimentary defender opposite of the third-year defender. Or opposing QBs will carve this unit up.