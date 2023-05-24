Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Jason Sudeikis carved out a solid acting career in comedy films such as We’re the Millers, Horrible Bosses, Hall Pass, and many others. He is also making waves for his notable starring performance as the primary protagonist in the hit TV series Ted Lasso. Furthermore, Sudeikis is also a four time Primetime Emmy Award winner. With Sudeikis’ accomplishments, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

This article features Jason Sudeikis’ $3.5 million home in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, California.

Around the same time Sudeikis appeared in Booksmart and voiced for the second installment of The Angry Birds Movie, he purchased a Silver Lake home with his then-fiance Olivia Wilde. Originally priced at $3.35 million, a bidding war ensued before the Ted Lasso star sealed the deal by shelling out $3.5 million for the property.

Here are some photos of Jason Sudeikis’ $3.5 million home in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1928, Sudeikis’ $3.5 million home encompasses 2,833 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Designed by DISC Interiors, the Ted Lasso star’s estate features arched doors and windows, a good sized living room with a fireplace and a beamed barrel ceiling, a decent dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a wet bar, and a master bedroom that features a walk-in closet and a sleek bathroom.

Sudeikis should have no problems getting some fresh air outdoors with this property. The backyard features a saltwater swimming pool with a spa, a grassy lawn, and plenty of spaces for gardening filled with olive trees and other plants such as cacti. With the home’s amenities, it is easy to tell why Sudeikis acquired the property and how it attracted several potential buyers.

Sudeikis is a highly successful actor that has earned awards and lucrative paychecks. In fact, the four time Primetime Emmy Award winner is raking in $1 million per episode in Ted Lasso’s third season. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sudeikis has a net worth of around $20 million. As a result, he can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Aside from the $3.5 million Silver Lake home, Sudeikis also owns a $6.5 million Brooklyn estate with his former fiance Wilde.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jason Sudeikis’ $3.5 million home in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, California.