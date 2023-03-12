Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Jason Sudeikis is a popular actor and comedian who has appeared in We’re the Millers, Horrible Bosses, Sleeping With Other People, Drinking Buddies, Hall Pass and the smash hit series “Ted Lasso.” He is a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Awards winner, and two-time Critics Choice Awards winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jason Sudeikis’ net worth in 2023.

Jason Sudeikis’ Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $25 million

Jason Sudeikis’ net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jason Sudeikis was born on September 18th 1975 in Fairfax, Virginia. His family eventually moved to Overland Park, KS, a suburb of Kansas City, where he attended Rockhurst High School before graduating from Shawnee Mission West High School. He accepted a basketball scholarship to nearby Fort Scott Community College, but left before graduating.

Sudeikis kick started his comedy career in ComedySportz before showcasing his wares with The Second City Touring Company. In 1997, Sudeikis earned a string of roles in television projects. This included roles in “Alien Avengers II,” “Late Night With Conan O’Brien,” “J.T.S. Brown,” “Wainy Days” and “Velocity.”

In 2003, Sudeikis took his talents to “Saturday Night Live.” Here, he served as a writer and cast member, earning repertory status three years later for making a positive impact on the show. In 2007, Sudeikis made his big screen debut in the film called The Ten. He appeared in several other films including Watching the Detectives, Meet Bill, Semi-Pro, What Happens in Vegas, The Rocker and many others. Sudeikis also played notable roles in romantic comedies like The Bounty Hunter and Going the Distance.

Four years after making his cinematic debut, Sudeikis finally landed a breakout role in the comedy film Hall Pass. Starring alongside Owen Wilson, Hall Pass would go on to gross $86 million around the world. In the same year, Sudeikis starred in other comedy films such as A Good Old Fashioned Orgy and Horrible Bosses, which grossed $209 million worldwide. For Horrible Bosses, Sudeikis earned his first Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Chemistry.

In 2013, Sudeikis starred in the hit comedy We’re the Millers. Reuniting him with Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, We’re the Millers would gross nearly $270 million worldwide. For making David Clark come to life, Sudeikis earned a MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance. His performance also earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie: Hissy Fit. Roughly a year later, Sudeikis reprised his role as Kurt Buckman and starred alongside Jennifer Aniston once again in the second installment of Horrible Bosses.

Sudeikis soon became a fixture on the big screen. He earned movie roles in Sleeping With Other People, Tumbledown, Masterminds, The Book of Love, The Angry Birds Movie, Masterminds, Mother’s Day, Colossal, Kodachrome, Driven, Next Gen, Booksmart and many others.

However, Sudeikis made his biggest waves as the star of comedy series “Ted Lasso.” For starring as titular soccer coach, Sudeikis earned $400,000 per episode in the show’s first two seasons. Sudeikis’ notable performance earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards including a pair for Outstanding Comedy Series and another pair for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Furthermore, the Ted Lasso star also earned back-to-back Golden Globe awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

After winning several awards, Sudeikis enjoyed a rise in his paycheck. According to sources, the Emmy Award winner will be paid a lucrative $1 million per episode for the show’s third season.

In addition to season three of “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis is also set to appear in a film called Fool’s Paradise. Here, he will act alongside Hollywood stars such as Kate Beckinsale, Jason Bateman, Adrien Brody and the late Ray Liotta.

Given Sudeikis’ success as an actor, it’s not a surprise that some brands have partnered up with the four-time Emmy Award winner. His most notable endorsement is with Applebee’s restaurant chain. For Applebee’s, Sudeikis lent his voice-acting services for their commercials. He also did a commercial skit for NBC’s feature on the English Premier League.

But while Sudeikis has carved out a successful career as an actor, his personal life has been rocky at times. After a seven year engagement with Hollywood star Olivia Wilde, the couple went into a dramatic custody battle of their children upon separating. Based on reports, the couple’s dispute revolved around where and with whom the children would reside. Sudeikis and Wilde have two children together, Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jason Sudeikis’ net worth in 2023?