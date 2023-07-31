John Legend certainly turned some heads when he released his hit single, All of Me. Since then, Legend has released other notable pieces of music, including his version of Beauty and the Beast, On Time, Minefields, In My Mind, and many more. He has 12 Grammy Awards to his name. With a decorated career as a musician, have you ever wondered how a world class musician like him lives? In a John Legend home, a lot of musical talent resides. In a John Legend mansion, luxury can be seen and felt. This article features John Legend's $16.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

In 2016, Legend released his fifth studio album called Darkness and Light. During the same year, the singer did some real estate shopping with his wife Chrissy Teigen. Earlier in 2016, Legend shelled out $14.1 million after fancying a mansion in the luxurious neighborhood of Beverly Hills. It's worth noting that the property was once owned by fellow world-class singer Rihanna.

In 2020, Legend decided to move on from this lavish Beverly Hills estate. During that year, he listed it on the market with an original asking price of as much as $24 million. With no takers, the entertainer was forced to reduce the selling price to $16.8 million before successfully unloading the property.

Fast forward to 2023: The same property has resurfaced on the market. This time around, one would need to shell out $16.5 million to live in the place which used to be the John Legend home.

Here are some photos of John Legend's $16.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

What once was the John Legend home encompasses at least 8,500 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. During the time Legend was the primary owner of the residence, the property underwent major renovations.

The place which once was the John Legend mansion features tall ceilings, including a wooden one which was imported from Thailand. The Thailand design was a nod to Teigen's Southeast Asian roots. Furthermore, there's also a pair of living rooms with a fireplace, a chef's kitchen equipped with solid cabinetry and top quality appliances, a pair of movie theaters, a fitness gym, and a master bedroom with a special closet and beauty area, which was probably for Teigen, who works as a professional model.

Out in the backyard, some amenities include a heated swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen, an al fresco dining area, and plenty of landscaped areas.

Legend is a popular singer who took the world by storm. As a result, there's no question that the 12-time Grammy Award winner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Legend has a net worth of around $100 million.

This is all the information that we have on John Legend's $16.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.