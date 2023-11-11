Actress Keke Palmer bought a home in Los Angeles in 2021. Here's your chance to see how a famous Hollywood actress lives.

Keke Palmer turned from Nickelodeon TV childhood star into a history-breaking actress. She has starred in notable productions such as True Jackson, VP, Hustlers, Pimp and Nope. Palmer is also the first black actress to play Cinderella on Broadway and is also a Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress.

Given Palmer's rise to success, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Keke Palmer's $1.38 million home in Los Angeles.

Just roughly a year before Palmer starred in a pair of movies such as Lightyear and Alice, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress also purchased a home in Studio City, which is a neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property acquisition made the Alice star shell out $1.38 million. It's worth noting that the home was once owned by Palmer's Nickelodeon TV co-star Jennette McCurdy.

Here are some photos of Keke Palmer's $1.38 million home in Los Angeles.













Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1987, Palmer's home encompasses 2,600 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The Studio City home also boasts a solid interior. Some of the main features include a good-sized living room with a fireplace, a formal dining area, an enormous kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a breakfast bar, a home office, and a primary bedroom with a large closet and a luxurious bath.

While the home has a great interior, the property also contains some nice outdoor space. This should allow Palmer to get some much-needed fresh air. The backyard features a patio with a barbecue grilling station, a sitting area and a covered tub.

Given the home's amenities, Palmer should have no problems resting away from the grueling demands of the Hollywood lifestyle.

Palmer is a highly respected actress with several notable acting roles to her name. As a result, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Palmer has a net worth of around $7.5 million.

Aside from her $1.38 million Studio City home, Palmer also expanded her real estate portfolio by picking up a $2.35 million penthouse in Brooklyn, N.Y..

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Keke Palmer's $1.38 million home in Los Angeles.