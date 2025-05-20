Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson has been making headlines due to their nearly 50-year age gap. According to a sports radio host, his family is less concerned about him and his relationship, but argues that his family is worried that they will be shortchanged when it comes down to his will.

“Stop me if you’ve heard this one before — a wealthy old man starts dating a young ambitious woman, and suddenly the family is ‘concerned,’” FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowhead shared. “Look, I don’t buy into this whole idea that Bill is some old feeble man who doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

Cowherd added, “And let’s be honest, families aren’t worried about Bill, they’re worried about the will. When dad’s worth over $100 million, suddenly everybody’s got questions like, ‘Who’s getting cut out?’”

Sunday thoughts on Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson pic.twitter.com/Pe8BDdBk6s — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

What Has Bill Belichick's Family Said About Jordon Hudson?

This is not the first time that Belichick's family have spoken about his relationship. The former New England Patriots coach is father to daughter Amanda, 41, and sons Stephen, 38, and Brian, 37, whom he shares with ex-wife, Debby Clarke Belichick.

“His children want the best for their dad, but like most family members, they hope this is a good choice for him,” a source told PEOPLE.

They also believe that the love he shares with Hudson is “real.”

“She is the kind of person who has a plan and is diligent about sticking to it,” the insider said of Hudson. “She is young but mature beyond her years.”

His daughter-in-law, Jennifer Schmitt, who's married to Belichick's son Stephen, however, did criticize Hudson's behavior at the CBS interview last month. Belichick was being interviewed for his book The Art of Winning when Hudson told reporter Tony Dokoupil that they were “not talking about this” asked about how she and Belichick met.

“Publicists act in a professional manner and don’t ‘storm' off set delaying an interview,” Schmitt wrote in response to a comment left by comedian Nikki Glaser, on Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski's Dudes on Dudes podcast.

Pablo Torre, who has criticized Hudson's age said on his Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast that Belichick's family has a “deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.”

Belichick defended Hudson as she received backlash for allegedly storming out of the interview as well as her comment.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football,” the University of North Carolina coach, 73, said in an April 30 statement. “Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book.”

CBS denied Belichick's allegation.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement. “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was released.”