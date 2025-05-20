May 19, 2025 at 8:45 PM ET

Among the best quarterbacks in Buffalo Bills history, Jim Kelly is ranked in the top ten. Even though they lost four straight Super Bowls during his heyday, he remains a popular figure in the Northeast.

He and other Bills legends will star in a Hallmark Christmas movie, per Jarrett Bailey of Sporting News. Moreover, the Bills are following in the path of the Kansas City Chiefs, who took part in “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” that premiered on Hallmark this past year.

The movie tells the story of a Chiefs fan named Alana who falls in love with a Chiefs front office executive. Donna Kelce, the mother of the Kelce Brothers, made a guest appearance.

Among the Bills players appearing in the movie are Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, Scott Norwood, Damir Hamlin, and head coach Sean McDermott. It's unknown if Buffalo's current quarterback, Josh Allen, will make an appearance.

In January, Allen surpassed Kelly for the most touchdown passes in Bills playoff history. However, Kelly remains the standard bearer of QB excellence in Buffalo.

Jim Kelly's indelible impact on the Bills

Kelly played 11 seasons with Buffalo (1986-1996). He threw for 35,467 yards and 237 touchdowns.

Along the way, he facilitated one of the most highly charged offenses in NFL history. His work ethic, leadership, and passing abilities told the story. Kelly led Buffalo to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances (1990-1993). He remains the only quarterback to achieve such a feat.

In addition, Kelly was selected for five Pro Bowls and the NFL Hall of Fame in 2002.

After retirement, Kelly is a beloved figure in Buffalo. Fans poured their hearts out for him after he endured a grueling battle with mouth cancer.

A battle that resurfaced in 2018. All the way, Kelly's established among the most endearing athletes in Buffalo.

His appearance on the silver screen is a bonus.