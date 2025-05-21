Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson met on a flight in 2021, and the rest was history. They began dating after Belichick's relationship with his former longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday ended in 2022.

Belichick and Hudson kept their romance under wraps until last year when they confirmed their relationship. Earlier this year, they made their red carpet debut at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City in December 2024. However, before the world knew about the pair, they reportedly had a secret way in which Belichick could spot Hudson in the crowd.

According to a source per the New York Times, the Tar Heels coach told Hudson to wear “red pants” so he could easily find her during training camp practices. The source shared that Hudson “frequently joined” him when he was coaching.

While their romance has been out in the open for over a year, how the couple met is still a sensitive topic for them. They made headlines last month when Hudson interjected during Belichick's CBS interview when Tony Dokoupil asked how they met. “We're not talking about this,” she said.

After Belichick came to her defense, he spoke about her on his latest national interview with Good Morning America last week. The UNC-Chapel Hill coach praised how much Hudson has helped him with his business as well as his book The Art of Winning.

“She's been through the whole process, she’s been very helpful to me,” Belichick said on Friday. “She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football, and that’s really what I want to do. You know, I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful on all that … and also, giving a perspective of the book from the business side. Sometimes I get a little football technical and she did a good job of keeping me on balance there.”

Are Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick engaged?

Rumors that Hudson and Belichick are engaged began to fuel after The New York Times reported that the former college cheerleader told at least one person that she is engaged to the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach. No other details about the potential engagement have been made public at this time other than TMZ Sports reported that Belichick's vessel VIII Rings has changed its name to I + VIII Rings seemingly referencing the alleged engagement.