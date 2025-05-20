The Chicago-born actor who played Norm Peterson on Cheers and embodied the soul of a Bears superfan, George Wendt, has died at age 76, per ChicagoTribune.

Rest in power George Wendt. One of the greatest character actors of our generation. A compilation of Norm replies in his honor. pic.twitter.com/B21oWtg3ur — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wendt passed away early Tuesday, his publicist confirmed. Though his health had declined recently, no cause of death was shared. A proud South Side native from Beverly, Wendt found lasting fame on Cheers as the lovable, beer-holding regular with a one-liner for every occasion. Despite his Hollywood success, he stayed grounded and never lost touch with his Chicago roots.

While Norm made him a household name, Wendt’s place in Chicago culture deepened when he stepped into the role of Bob Swerski on Saturday Night Live. The “Superfans” sketches captured something real. Wendt, in sunglasses and a Bears sweater, delivered over-the-top predictions with complete sincerity, nailing the mix of pride, pain, and absurd optimism that defines Chicago sports fandom.

Chicago in His Bones

Wendt understood his hometown — not just the accent or the bratwurst obsession, but the unshakable belief that the Bears could win it all next year, no matter what. That made the character of Swerski hit home. He wasn’t parody. He was family.

In 2024, Wendt reunited with his Cheers castmates for the 75th Emmy Awards. When he walked onstage, the crowd erupted with the same greeting fans gave him for years: “Norm!” That moment didn’t just honor a character. It honored a man who brought humor, warmth, and familiarity into people’s homes.

George Wendt is survived by his wife, Bernadette, and their three children: Hilary, Joseph, and Daniel. His legacy belongs to TV history — and to every Chicagoan who still believes in Da Bears, no matter the record.