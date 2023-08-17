Keke Palmer's net worth in 2023 has been recently reported as $7.5 million. Palmer has been making waves after accidentally getting involved in some silly drama last month. And she is now appearing in a music video with the main instigator of that drama: Usher. Palmer was born in Illinois in 1993 to two former actors. She began her life in the Midwest before showing some vocal promise in her church choir. Eventually, she moved out west to find work as an actress and entertainer. She is known for being an entertainment renaissance woman, getting her big break starring in “Akeelah and the Bee” in 2006. Since then, she's launched a music career, continued acting, and even hosted some daytime TV on ABC.

Keke Palmer's 2023 estimated net worth: $7.5 million

Per CelebrityNetWorth, Palmer's net worth is around $7.5 million in 2023. However, per the woman herself, that's not entirely accurate. Palmer states that while her net worth has fluctuated below and above, it currently sits above $7.5 million. That's not too hard to believe, given her recent starring role in Jordan Peele's “Nope” in 2022 and the aforementioned new role starring with Usher.

Keke Palmer in Akeelah and the Bee

Palmer had appeared in a couple of movies in the early 2000s, like “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” (2004), but her most significant break came in Akeelah and the Bee. She played the lead and title character in it, a girl from South Los Angeles who competes in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Palmer received much acclaim and praise for her performance from audiences and critics. She even won two individual awards for her acting, an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Motion Picture from the Black Movie Awards.

From that success, Palmer began to springboard her acting career. From Tyler Perry's “Madea's Family Reunion” later in 2006, to a recurring voice role in the “Ice Age” franchise, to a starring role in 2019's “Hustlers,” Palmer has found her fair share of Hollywood success. And nine years after a guest appearance on “Key and Peele,” Palmer reunited with Jordan Peele to make the 2022 hit “Nope.”

She's arguably found even more success on the small screen and in theater. Palmer got her own Nickelodeon series, “True Jackson, VP,” which ran from 2008 until 2011. In 2014, she became the first black actress to play Cinderella on Broadway. And in 2016, she joined “Grease: Live!” as Marty.

Keke Palmer's music career

Not only did “Akeela and the Bee” help launch her acting career, but it also launched her music career. She performed two songs for the Akeela and the Bee soundtrack and has a writing credit for a third. Later in 2006, she also hopped on the “Night at the Museum” soundtrack. Since then, she's appeared on other soundtracks for movies and shows like “Big Mouth.”

In 2007 she began releasing her own music as well. Her first album was 2007's “So Uncool,” which she followed up in 2023 with “Big Boss.” In between, she released a handful of EPs and mixtapes as well. All while continuing her many acting pursuits.

Keke Palmer today

Today, and most recently, Palmer has been in the news for drama. Darius Jackson, then-boyfriend and father to their son, criticized her attire when a video of Usher serenading her went viral. His tweets led the couple to “officially end” their relationship and move on. Palmer, though has seemingly not let everything go, given her decision to star in Usher's new music video.

Despite weird comments about her attire, it's obvious how talented Palmer is as an artist. She has remained in the limelight since her 2006 breakout, all while getting the opportunity to star in and help create many different projects. She has won the hearts of millions of fans across the country and the globe. And no matter what weird relationship drama people throw her in, she has more than enough talent to land on her feet.