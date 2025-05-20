Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, seems to be embracing a new chapter. Over the weekend, the 34-year-old former UCF basketball player celebrated 40 days of sobriety — a personal milestone that comes months after a highly publicized arrest for driving while intoxicated, per TMZ.

Jordan shared the update via Instagram, pairing the announcement with a photo from what appeared to be a workout room. The timing is notable, given that back in March, he admitted in court documents that he was dealing with issues related to alcohol and substance use. He also volunteered to participate in educational programs aimed at addressing those challenges.

That marked a turning point. In February, police found Jordan's Lamborghini SUV stuck on railroad tracks in Florida. The situation escalated quickly — he was charged with DUI causing property damage, resisting arrest, and possession of ketamine, though initial reports mistakenly identified the drug as cocaine. Authorities later clarified it was ketamine, a Schedule III controlled substance, which could potentially lower the severity of penalties. His legal team has entered not-guilty pleas across the board and requested a jury trial.

From Chaos to Control

During the arrest, Jordan reportedly tried to leverage his famous last name, telling officers he was the son of the greatest basketball player of all time. It didn’t help. The arrest report also stated he became confrontational in the police car, at one point singing and demanding officers play Mariah Carey music.

Despite the bizarre headlines and troubling behavior, Marcus Jordan's recent decision to pursue sobriety may signal that he’s taking back control. While 40 days doesn’t wipe away the past, it’s a meaningful start. Whether or not the courts go easy on him, Marcus appears determined to handle his business — and that includes his health.