The Indiana Pacers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season, making it the first time since 2014 that the franchise was able to do so. Tyrese Haliburton has been a star for the franchise on the court, but his character off the court has captured the attention of fans everywhere. Even Knicks superfan Ben Stiller.

All of this goes back to a Pacers fan roaming the streets of New York City shortly after the Knicks won Game 6 against the Boston Celtics.

Knicks superfan Ben Stiller reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's gesture for Pacers fan

After the Knicks defeated the Celtics over the weekend, fans took to the streets to celebrate. There were no shortage of videos documenting the celebrations, with fans forming chants, climbing lamp posts, and even billboards.

Some fans even went too far, throwing objects at ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst. Others were even seen throwing giant garbage bags at a Pacers fan amid the Knicks madness, which seems like a questionable idea in the first place.

After the video went viral, Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton surprised the Pacers fan on Pat McAfee's show with flights and tickets to Game 4 in Indianapolis.

Knicks superfan and actor Ben Stiller took to Twitter and thanked Haliburton for what he did while calling out Knicks fans for their inappropriate behavior.

“I appreciate this by Haliburton,” said Stiller on Twitter. “No one should ever treat fans of any team like this. NY is better than this. And this man is a firefighter.”

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will tip off this Wednesday night at 8PM EST on TNT. The series will be played every other day and Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals is slated for Thursday, June 5.