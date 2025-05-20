Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown didn’t hold back during a recent visit to the Delaware County Juvenile Probation Offices. Speaking to a group of young men facing real-life challenges, the wide receiver tackled one of the more uncomfortable truths behind NFL success: the way some players engage with women.

POWERFUL: #NFL star AJ Brown says his teammates struggle with p*rn and objectifying women because of all the money they have. pic.twitter.com/ksuFiW18ui “These guys that's in the league getting in trouble with women. They got a fetish with women. You can get any woman you want. You… — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“These guys that’s in the league getting in trouble with women, they got a fetish,” Brown said. “When you have that type of money, that stuff shows up because now it’s at your leisure.” His message wasn’t just a warning. It was a push toward self-awareness and discipline, especially in a world where fame and fortune give you access to anything, anytime.

He also called out the impact of pornography on the male brain. “It desensitizes your brain,” he explained. “You’re looking at it as an object, not as a human being.” Brown urged more honest conversations among men, especially those who are seen as role models and leaders, to break out of that cycle.

Rooted in experience, focused on growth

Brown’s words hit different because he’s living it too. He’s not preaching from a distance. He’s preparing for marriage to his longtime partner, Kelsey Riley. That kind of commitment forces a man to take stock. With so much attention, wealth, and testosterone in the mix, it’s easy to lose sight of what matters.

His comments about locker room culture weren’t abstract. “I see that all the time,” he said, pointing to conversations he’s heard from teammates and others around the league. At a time when the NFL is under scrutiny due to sexual misconduct claims involving several players, AJ Brown’s call for accountability matters.

For those listening, whether in that probation office or across the NFL, the Brown's message was clear. Look in the mirror. Own your actions. And be the kind of man who doesn’t confuse access with entitlement.