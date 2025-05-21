The New York Yankees were dealt a tough blow before the season started when Gerrit Cole was ruled out for the season with Tommy John surgery. Aaron Boone pivoted though, leaning even further into the team's prolific offense. The result? Aaron Judge is having an all-time season for the Yankees. The offense he leads is one of the best in Major League Baseball.

Despite the team's success, Boone faces another issue; too much talent on the roster. Jasson Dominguez has had an impact for New York, but he is stuck behind Cody Bellinger on the team's depth chart. The 29-year-old is playing just as well, fueling the Yankees to a win in their series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

With Giancarlo Stanton on his way back from injury, the Yankees will soon have too much talent and not enough starting spots to play them all. That is a luxury for a contender, but New York could chose to move on from one of their players to bring in some bullpen help or potentially another starter for Boone's rotation.

Bellinger is the name that makes the most sense. Moving him opens up a spot for Dominguez while allowing Brian Cashman to sell high on his hot start. Contenders around the league would line up to make a deal to add the former National League MVP.

Here are three teams that could trade for Bellinger and relieve the Yankee's log jam in left field.

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves brought in Jarred Kelenic this offseason in order to give themselves a boost in left field. The hope was that Kelenic, Michael Harris II, and Ronald Acuna Jr. would form one of the best offensive outfields in the league. Two months into the season, Kelenic is in the minor leagues with Acuna Jr.'s return right around the corner. The Braves continue to hover around .500 in the NL East and need a boost in order to turn things around.

Atlanta's players are confident that they can turn things around, but bringing in Bellinger would give them a consistent option to put in left field. As a defender, Bellinger does not bring as much to the table as Alex Verdugo does. However, he is the much better offensive player between the two. He would give Brian Snitker another elite lefty swing to add to his lineup.

With Bellinger out of the Bronx, the path is clear for Dominguez to start every day in left field. The 22-year-old would be able to get consistent appearances instead of a spot start every now and then. When thinking about what the Yankees could get in return, the Braves have a surplus in starting pitching with Spencer Strider's return.

Kansas City Royals

Similar to the Braves, the Kansas City Royals find themselves in the middle of a tight race in their division. The AL Central could feasibly send three teams to the postseason with the Royals, Cleveland Guardians, and the Detroit Tigers. Winning the division is the easiest road to the postseason, which could motivate Kansas City to pursue bigger names to add to their offense.

At the plate, Bobby Witt Jr. is as good as ever, but his team's outfielders have underperformed. The solution to the Royals' problem could be wearing pinstripes right now. Sliding Bellinger into left field gives the team another threat at the plate to play off of Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino.

Kansas City doesn't have much that New York would want in a trade, so creating a deal for Bellinger is tricky. However, the Royals' bullpen has multiple pitchers that could interest Boone. The Yankees brought in Devin Williams as a new closer, but he and the rest of the relievers have struggled so far in 2025.

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds entered 2025 with high expectations after Elly De La Cruz and Co. showed flashes last season. However, they are in one of the most competitive divisions in the league in the NL Central. The Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs have all had their moments, but the division is tight; less than six games separate fourth from first place.

The Reds' offense is top-heavy, but Luke Raley is one of the weak spots in the outfield. Adding Bellinger forces either him or Spencer Steer from left into right field, but the former MVP brings more pop to an offense that needs it. At 29 years old, he could be with the team for a while and help them find their way into contention.

The Yankees have plenty of options when it comes to how they want to move forward with their roster. Dominguez is a great talent, but the team could decide that Bellinger is too valuable to move. However, New York needs to consider all of their options as the trade deadline approaches. If they receive a deal that is too good to say no to, they should jump on the opportunity to plug some of the holes on their roster as they look to avenge last year's World Series loss.