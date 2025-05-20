Vice President JD Vance showed up to the Vatican with more than handshakes and diplomatic intentions. He came bearing a Chicago Bears jersey, custom-made for the newly elected Pope Leo. The jersey featured the name “Pope Leo” and the number XIV, a playful yet pointed tribute to the Chicago-born leader of the Catholic Church.

The meeting took place on Monday ahead of a broader U.S.-led push to support ceasefire efforts in Russia’s war in Ukraine. Vance, who led the American delegation to the inaugural Mass, is a Catholic convert himself. He was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, another practicing Catholic, as the group met with Pope Leo in a moment that balanced reverence with a sense of hometown pride.

Alongside the jersey, Vance gifted the pontiff two books by St. Augustine — The City of God and On Christian Doctrine. The selections weren’t random. Vance took Augustine as his patron saint when he joined the Church in 2019, and Pope Leo had once led the worldwide Augustinian order. Their shared spiritual lineage made the gesture especially meaningful.

From the South Side to St. Peter’s

Vance didn’t come empty-handed in the political sense either. He delivered a personal letter from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, inviting the pope to visit the United States. “I know you have many things to do, but wanted to make sure I gave you that letter,” Vance said with a smile.

Pope Leo’s rise to the papacy earlier this month marked a historic first for the American Catholic community. President Trump quickly celebrated the moment, calling it “an honor to witness” and congratulating Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost by name.

As for the sports tie-in, it’s not just about the Bears. The pope’s brother confirmed earlier this month that Leo is also a White Sox fan. Whether he’ll be rocking the jersey in private is anyone’s guess, but the gesture certainly hit home.