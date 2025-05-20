Kylie and Jason Kelce’s newest addition, baby Finnley, made her first public appearance this past weekend—and it wasn’t at daycare or brunch, per TMZ. It was at Lincoln Financial Field. The Kelces brought their daughter to the Eagles Autism Foundation event, where Kylie was all smiles, mingling with fans while wearing her tiny bundle front and center.

It wasn’t Finnley’s first brush with the spotlight. Just days after giving birth in March, Kylie appeared on her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast with baby in tow. The Kelce family has embraced sharing their journey with fans, including the moment Travis Kelce met his new niece. Cameras caught the touching family scene, giving the internet one more reason to adore the NFL's most beloved brother duo.

Jason, now retired from playing but still an unmistakable part of Eagles lore, spoke recently about how his older daughters are adjusting. “They love trying to be like mom,” he said of Wyatt and Elliotte, noting their enthusiasm for helping out. Bennett, the couple’s third daughter, took a bit longer to warm up to her new role—something Kylie hilariously hinted at in the family’s pregnancy announcement. In the photo, Bennett sobbed while her older sisters displayed opposite reactions. “A very accurate representation,” Kylie joked in the caption.

The Kelce legacy keeps growing

With Jason no longer suiting up on Sundays, many wondered how far he'd drift from the game. But based on this weekend’s outing, it’s clear he’s not going far. The Linc remains home turf for the entire Kelce crew.

Though baby Finnley is still months away from understanding touchdowns or tailgates, there’s no doubt she’ll grow up in a household where Eagles green runs deep. She’s likely already decked out in team onesies, and with mom and dad leading the charge, gamedays will probably feel like family holidays.

From fan-favorite podcast cameos to stadium appearances, the Kelces continue to keep it real, reminding everyone why they’re one of the NFL’s most relatable families.