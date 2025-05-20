Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen together are a rare sight since their 2021 divorce, but the former couple came together to celebrate their son Preston's college graduation.

Preston graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a business degree and both of his parents were there to celebrate his accomplishment.

The Basketball Hall of Famer congratulated his son Preston on social media, writing, “My son @prestonpippen graduated from LMU today with his business degree. You’ve earned every bit of this… today’s just the beginning. Proud dad right here!”

Larsa also shared a message on her Instagram Story, writing, “So proud of you my love @prestonpippen.”

Scottie and Larsa were married for 19 years before their 2021 divorce. The former couple also share: Scotty Pippen Jr., Justin Pippen, and Sophia Pippen.

The former Chicago Bulls player is also the father to: Antron Pippen, Sierra Pippen, Taylor Pippen, and Tyler Pippen. Scottie's firstborn child, Antron, passed away in 2021 after suffering from chronic asthma.

“I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” he wrote on Instagram at the time with photos of he and his late son. “Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

He shared Antron with his ex-wife Karen McCollum. Tyler, who was Taylor's twin, died in the hospital soon after her birth in 1994. Scottie has never spoken publicly about the loss of Tyler. He shares Tyler and Taylor with his ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby. Scottie shares Sierra with ex-girlfriend Yvette Deleone.

Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen's Current Love Lives

It's been four years since Scottie and Larsa have decided to part ways. The NBA icon's dating life has been under wraps except for in 2023 when he was seen out with a woman per the Daily Mail. It's unclear if Scottie is in a relationship at this time.

After the divorce from Scottie, Larsa briefly dated Grammy-winning rapper Future. The relationship was seemingly casual the reality star mentioned.

“Did I want to spend the rest of my life with him? I don't think so,” she told Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee. “People serve a purpose in your life. It doesn't have to be your forever. Everyone has a time and a reason for being in your life … It was never that serious. It was not like people think it was.”

She also dated Tristan Thompson who now shares two children with Khloé Kardashian. Larsa noted that he began dating Khloé shortly after their fling ended.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” Larsa told the Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”

In late 2020, Larsa dated then Utah Jazz's Malik Beasley. She recently spoke of her relationship with Beasley calling it a mistake since he was married at the time.

In 2022, she dated Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan for nearly two years. They broke up for good in March 2024.

Currently, she is dating former professional basketball player Jeff Coby. They began dating in early 2025 and made their red carpet debut last month.