Kyrie Irving is arguably the best ball-handler in the NBA today. He is an NBA champion that has made eight All-Star appearances. With a decorated NBA star like Irving, have you ever wondered how a guy like Kyrie Irving lives?

Well, you don’t have to wonder anymore.

This article will feature Kyrie Irving’s $755,000 mansion in Westlake, Ohio, Cleveland.

After getting drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA Draft with the first overall pick, Irving purchased a 5,500 square foot home from former Cavalier Daniel Gibson and his wife Keyshia Cole for $800,000. Irving would stay in this home until he forced his way out of Cleveland which saw him get traded to the Boston Celtics.

Here are some photos that feature Kyrie Irving’s 5,500-square-foot mansion.

Photos courtesy of: Redfin

Irving’s previous mansion in Cleveland featured four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The mansion contains a lot of basketball-related decorations including his living room with a basketball hoop and a basketball ring outside the house. Furthermore, in his time away from basketball Irving probably spent time in the mansion’s recording studio, movie theater, or at the home gym. Irving’s luxurious home also has a spacious master bedroom and master bathroom with a classy walk-in closet.

But while this was Irving’s home during the best days of his career, Irving eventually sold the mansion. The NBA champion originally sold the Westlake mansion in 2017 for $1.7 million. However, after being unsuccessful to find a buyer, Irving settled with selling the property for a measly $755,000.

Although Irving took a financial loss, that hardly matters as his NBA paychecks and former endorsement with Nike have compensated for it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Irving has a net worth of $90 million.

While Irving has been at the center of controversies off the NBA court, he was also often under the radar for being on the move during his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets. In fact, Irving even purchased a $3.7 million mansion in Los Angeles which sparked rumors of the NBA star reuniting with LeBron James. However, as we all know the disgruntled star stayed put in Brooklyn during the offseason. It wasn’t until midway through the 2022-2023 season that the disgruntled NBA star was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Kyrie Irving’s $755,000 mansion.