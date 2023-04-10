Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kyrie Irving made headlines on Sunday after he refused to speak with the media following their final regular season game on Sunday. It didn’t sit well with a lot of reporters, especially since Irving did promise when he was traded to the Mavs that he’d talk about his future with the team at the end of the season.

Amid the backlash he’s getting for the shocking U-turn, as well as the 2022-23 season disappointment, Irving broke his silence on Twitter and showed his appreciation for this fans who has been supportive of him throughout the year. It certainly hasn’t been an easy campaign for Irving. While he has avoided the off-court issues that have hounded him during his time with the Brooklyn Nets ever since arriving in Dallas, the negative talks didn’t stop as many pinned the blame on him for the Mavs’ fall from a playoff contender to a lottery team.

“A Big Thank you to every single one of you around the world that’s prayed for me and reached out through texts, calls, or DMs to lend their support over these past few years. I love you and I appreciate you and your family. Let’s keep building our A11Even TRIBE,” Irving said.

While Kyrie Irving’s statement doesn’t really address anything about his future with the Mavs, it’s clear he’s doing a good job shutting down all the noise that has come with the Mavs’ latest disappointment.

It remains to be seen what Irving will do with his free agency, but for now, the Mavs faithful can only wait and hope for the best.