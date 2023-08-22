Lamar Odom was a key cog on a championship roster. Odom flourished at one point in his pro basketball career after being crowned NBA Sixth Man of the Year and helping the Los Angeles Lakers win back-to-back NBA titles. Although Odom found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons late in his NBA career, no one can take away his achievements in the league.

With a solid NBA career, have you ever wondered how a former basketball star like him lives? Inside the Lamar Odom mansion is the story of a man who has been through a lot. This article features Lamar Odom's $3.5 million mansion in Pinecrest, a suburb of Miami.

In 2003, Odom left the Los Angeles Clippers to join the Miami Heat. With the NBA All-Rookie First Team member moving to Miami, it was only natural that Odom picked up a home in the area. According to reports, Odom purchased a Pinecrest estate. The purchase was hefty: Odom shelled out nearly $3 million.

Since then, the property has had an interesting history. After ending his stint with the Heat, Odom listed the property for rent with an asking rate of $20,000 on a monthly basis.

Nearly a year after officially parting ways with wife Khloe Kardashian, Odom listed the property on the market with an original asking price of $5.2 million. The property underwent several price cuts till Odom was able to unload it for $2.6 million. The property was sold again in 2020 for $3.5 million.

Here are some photos of the Lamar Odom former mansion. Odom's $3.5 million former mansion in Pinecrest is something to see.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Odom's massive former property encompasses 8,557 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The mansion features a home theater, a wet bar, a distinct staircase, a sizable dining room, a spacious living room, a stunning kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, and plenty of indoor lounge areas for guests.

While the interior of the luxurious home is already impressive, the backyard also has a lot of amenities to admire. The backyard features an outdoor basketball court, an outdoor dining area, and an outdoor swimming pool.

Despite his off-court troubles, Odom still carved out a solid basketball career, most notably when he was playing with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. Furthermore, Odom was also a reality television star when he dated and married Hollywood sensation Khloe Kardashian. As a result, Odom can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Odom has a net worth of around $30 million, which was certainly enough to afford a new TV.

This is all the information that we have on Lamar Odom's $3.5 million former mansion in Pinecrest.