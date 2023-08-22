Retired NBA star Lamar Odom was just watching a basketball game on TV, and he wanted to share that fact with his Twitter followers. However, when he tweeted out a picture of his television tuned into the USA basketball vs. Germany FIBA World Cup tune-up, fans focused on the TV itself, not what Odom was watching.

Odom, a 14-year NBA veteran and two-time champion, tweeted out a picture of himself watching the USA basketball team beat Germany 99-91 in an exhibition game ahead of the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup, writing “We tuned in! @usabasketball”

What came next was surely a shock to the 2011 Sixth Man of the Year.

Odom’s tweet went viral as social media users mocked the size of the retired player’s TV. The flat screen was mounted on a huge wall over a fireplace and looked tiny in relation to both. Many replies to the tweet compared the TV to the tiny one Michael Scott shows off in his condo on an episode of The Office, while others pointed out that Odom earned nearly $115 million during his NBA career and should be able to afford a bigger screen.

And after that, Lamar Odom listened to the people's critique of his TV on Twitter.

Odom replied to his own tweet with a picture of a brand new 70-inch TV, and the next day posted a picture of himself with the new unit hanging on what looks like the same wall.

Lamar Odom showed his support for USA basketball and fans were clowning his TV size, so he showed the receipts 😅 pic.twitter.com/GqodW8dUw8 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 21, 2023

Good Morning X 📺📺📺 pic.twitter.com/OqtKuwYOts — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) August 21, 2023

Now Odom — who played for USA Basketball on the 2004 Olympic team in Athens and the 2010 FIBA World Championship team — can watch Team USA in style as the squad opens its 2023 FIBA World Cup run on Saturday, August 26, vs. New Zealand.