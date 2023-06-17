Logan Paul is one of the most polarizing social media influencers today. In fact, his YouTube channel has already garnered 23.6 million subscribers and 5.9 billion views. Furthermore, his Twitter and Instagram accounts have already earned 6.7 million and 25.7 million followers, respectively. With Paul's popularity worldwide, have you ever wondered how a controversial internet personality like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Logan Paul’s $7.5 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

In 2021, Logan Paul made waves when he fought against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match. Although Paul came away with a loss, there's no question that the social media sensation raked in a lot of cash and followers in his online platform. During the same year, he also decided to sign and to wrestle for WWE. However, Paul also decided to move on from his Encino home.

Back in 2017, Paul acquired an Encino mansion for $6.6 million, per Dirt. Four years later, he listed the same property with an asking price of $9 million. Citing California's taxes, the social media star decided to sell his Encino mansion with the intention of migrating to Puerto Rico, per Bloomberg. Fortunately, months later, Paul finally landed a buyer in hit rapper Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancé Megan Fox. However, Paul had to settle with a $7.5 million sale to close the deal.

Here are some photos of Logan Paul’s $7.5 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally completed in 1976, the home has undergone several changes. The Encino mansion sits on 0.86 acres of land. Furthermore, the home encompasses 8,689 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The Encino mansion features a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a sleek office, a billiards pool table with a fireplace, a neat dining area, a wine cellar, a wet bar, several indoor lounge areas, a good sized master bedroom, and many others.

While the home's interior is already impressive enough, there’s also a lot to love about the property’s outdoors. The backyard features a sizable swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor dining area, and plenty of green spaces filled with various plants, trees, and grass.

Despite displaying controversial behavior in public, Paul rose to fame with his YouTube channel and getting himself involved in boxing exhibition matches and wrestling in the WWE. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul has a net worth of around $45 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Logan Paul’s $7.5 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.