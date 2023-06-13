WWE announced that social media megastar Logan Paul will return to Monday Night Raw next week. The last time we saw Paul in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania against Seth Rollins. Despite losing the match, it was one of the best matches of the weekend, and Paul once again proved that he belongs in a WWE ring.

Shortly after his match at WrestleMania, Paul signed a new multiyear deal with WWE. Paul previously only signed a one-year deal with the company, but after his performances over the last year, it's no surprise WWE wanted him back for the long term. Love him or hate him, you can't deny that he has a ton of talent and even more potential. It's a shame that Paul isn't around more because if he were, he'd be one of the best superstars on the roster.

Despite not being around a lot, it's always a major deal when he is. Logan Paul is a special attraction that gets fans invested in his matches. He's come into his own as a performer and character over the last year. Paul has put himself in a position where he can compete against anybody and put on a great match that fans have no choice but to enjoy. If he were around full-time, fans would consider him one of the best performers on the roster.

Paul will surely have a lot to say when he returns next week. Nobody knows what the future holds for Paul, which makes this announcement even more exciting. Is WWE setting up a new feud for Paul heading into the summer? Will Paul enter the Money in the Bank ladder match? Is he announcing a brand-new flavor for PRIME? Here are three directions for Logan Paul upon his return to WWE next week.

Enters the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

This one might upset some fans, but you have to admit how cool it would be if Logan Paul were in the Money in the Bank match. The spots he could pull off would be insane, and he would immediately add more credibility to the match. He's only competed in a handful of matches during his WWE career, but Paul knows how to make them memorable. He would make this match memorable and could pull off the ultimate upset by winning the briefcase. I don't think he should win if he enters the match, but it would get a lot of eyes on the product if he did. Regardless, Paul entering the Money in the Bank match would be best for business.

Challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins issued an open challenge for his World Heavyweight Championship on next week's Raw. Logan Paul is scheduled to return to Raw next week? Coincidence? Probably. It's likely that Logan Paul won't be confronting his old rival, but this would be an incredible rematch. Rollins and Paul tore the house down at WrestleMania, and there's no doubt they can do it again. The reason why I don't see this match happening is because Logan Paul will most likely lose. If WWE wants to build him up as a credible superstar, he must start winning matches. Although it'd be a great match, it could kill all the momentum that Logan Paul has. Maybe they can revisit this rivalry one day, but that day shouldn't be next Monday.

Calls Out Austin Theory

This is more wishful thinking than anything, but let me have this. I know Austin Theory is on SmackDown, and Logan Paul is returning to Raw, but let me dream. I believe a Theory/Paul rivalry would be fantastic. Paul needs to compete for mid-card championships in WWE. He's competed for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the past, but he's not quite ready to be a world champion. If WWE wants to build up Paul, they must start by putting mid-card gold around his waist. Logan Paul can have a phenomenal run as United States Champion. Especially if he's around a lot, he can have open challenges and have matches with some of the best wrestlers in the company. A US title run will add credibility to Paul's career and help him gain respect from the fans.

Those are three different directions WWE can go down with Logan Paul upon his return next week. Paul is one of the more exciting and talented superstars on the roster, and it will be great to have him back on television.

