Although Lavar Ball does a lot of the talking to hype his sons, his son Lonzo prefers to let his game do more of the talking. In fact, the Bulls star is an All-Rookie Second Team member. With Ball becoming a reliable guard in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, this article features Lonzo Ball's $7.3 million mansion in Sherman Oaks, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Just one year after Ball signed a four-year contract extension worth $85 million, Ball decided to do some real estate shopping almost a year later. In 2022, the Bulls guard bought a Sherman Oaks mansion that cost him $7.3 million.

Here are some photos of Lonzo Ball's $7.3 million mansion in Sherman Oaks.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1974, the property has undergone reconstruction since Ball took ownership. The estate encompasses 6,195 square feet of living space and sits on 0.71 acres of land. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The luxurious estate features a spacious living room, a family room, a dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top=quality appliances, and a master bedroom with a fireplace, a sleek bathroom, and a luxurious walk-in closet. Furthermore, the bedrooms also have their respective balconies.

But while the home's interior is already impressive, it can be argued that the best features of the property can be found in the exterior. The backyard contains an infinity edge swimming pool. Beside it, there's a poolside lounge with an outdoor firepit. Surrounding it is plenty of landscaped grassy lawns. But more importantly, Ball should have no problems in enjoying a breathtaking view of the San Fernando Valley. Moreover, there are also several terraces which include a handful of outdoor lounge areas.

Ball is considered to be a good starting guard. As a result, it isn't surprising that he is raking in big money from lucrative NBA deals. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ball has a net worth of around $35 million. Apart from lucrative NBA deals, Ball also earns a good amount from endorsement deals. However, Ball's NBA career is in jeopardy due to a chronic knee injury.

Aside from the $7.3 million mansion, Ball also purchased a $5.2 million home in Chino Hills in 2017. The home serves as the main home of his parents. In addition to this, Ball also acquired the property adjacent to his parents' home for $510,000. On the other hand, the Bulls guard also has another $2 million Chino Hills home, where his then girlfriend Garcia and his child lives.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lonzo Ball's $7.3 million mansion in Sherman Oaks.