Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Matt Damon is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, especially after starring in hit movies such as Air, The Bourne movies, Good Will Hunting, and many others. He is also an Oscar Award winner. Given that Damon is one of the biggest celebrities in the industry today, have you ever wondered how the Hollywood star lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Matt Damon’s former $18 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

In the 2010s, after making a name for himself as Jason Bourne, Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso acquired a Pacific Palisades mansion that encompassed 13,508 square feet of living space. The purchase of the property made The Bourne Legacy star shell out $15 million.

But in 2018, Damon acquired another property in New York City for $16.7 million. Now living here, Damon decided to list his Pacific Palisades mansion in the market for as high as $21 million. Because there were no takers, Damon settled with a $18 million sale in 2021. It was Richard and Ann Sarnoff who took the property off Damon’s hands. Both of which hold executive positions at KKR and WarnerMedia Networks, respectively.

Here are some photos of Matt Damon’s former $18 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 2004, the mansion was designed by KAA Design. The Pacific Palisades mansion includes seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It features a mahogany ceiling, a decent dining area, a spacious living room, a billiards pool table, a wet bar, a media room, a massage room, a wine cellar, a gym, and a casual kitchen.

Outside the home, Damon probably enjoyed getting some fresh air, away from the demands of being a Hollywood A-lister. The property’s backyard features a Bali-style swimming pool, plenty of green spaces, a children’s playground and an outdoor patio.

Given that Damon established himself as a bonafide Hollywood star, he can very well afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Damon has a net worth of around $170 million.

However Damon’s net worth is expected to skyrocket especially after starring in his latest film called Air. For starring in the film, the Oscar Award winner was reportedly paid a whopping $30 million. Aside from his lucrative paychecks from movies, Damon also earns from his endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Matt Damon’s former $18 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.