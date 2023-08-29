Matt Damon is one of the biggest names in Hollywood today. He has starred in several movies, including Good Will Hunting, the Boune Legacy film series, The Departed, The Martian and Oppenheimer. But while Damon has shown several memorable performances in the big screens, things have also been going well in terms of his romantic life. In fact, beside him is an ever-supporting partner. For this piece, let's get to know more about Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso.

Matt Damon's wife Luciana Barroso

Luciana Barroso was born on July 31, 1976, in Salta, Argentina. Little is known about Barroso, given that she mostly lives away from the eyes of the public. However, we do know that she once worked as a bartender.

Luciana Barroso meets Matt Damon

While working as a bartender in Miami, Barroso met Damon while the latter was shooting for the movie Stuck On You in 2003.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Barroso recalled the event “Matt's story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I'm like, ‘Yeah, it was a nightclub — there were lights everywhere! He had started getting recognized and asked for pictures and autographs, and then it got kind of aggressive because people are drinking and stuff. So he came and hid behind the bar … [wanting to] just hang out back there and have a drink. He says, ‘Oh, I saw you and I really wanted to talk to you.'…You know, if you're going to be back here, you can't just be standing there!'”

Since then, the couple would date for two years.

Luciano Barroso marries Matt Damon

Barroso entered her second marriage after saying “I do” with Damon in 2005. Eighteen years later, the couple has remained committed to one another. In fact, Damon had only good words to say about his marriage with Barroso.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Damon confessed “I'm lucky I found my wife. I guess maybe, if there's any secret … it's to feel lucky. I think marriage is insane. It's a crazy idea but I love being married to my wife. So I wouldn't tell anybody else anything about their relationship.”

Furthermore, Damon also revealed to the public the meaning behind their wedding rings.

In a conversation with Parade, Damon claimed, “They weren't quality diamonds; it was what [Damon's grandfather] could afford. But the marriage lasted. They were married for over 60 years. It wasn't about the ring; it was about the marriage. So when I told my mother that I was marrying Lucy, she gave me that ring and there were these six little diamonds. We took three of them and we put them on the inside of my band, and then we took three and we put them on the inside of her band. So they're not visible, but we're hopefully carrying the best part of that union with us.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As a wedded couple, Damon and Barroso also have their rules in achieving a work-life balance, particularly the “two-week rule”. In fact, Damon publicly claimed how much he supports it.

In a sit-down with YourTango, Damon revealed “We have a two-week rule. I'm not away for more than two weeks,” Damon said. “I think you need to be with the person you love as much as possible. My wife is my soulmate. I don't like being apart from her.”

Of course, it's easier for an actor like Damon to agree to a two-week rule when his net worth is $170 million. That kind of money means they can afford to live in luxury like they did before selling their mansion in Los Angeles.

Fast forward to today, Damon and Barroso have three children together named Isabella, Gia, and Stella. Damon also decided to be a father to Barroso's child from her previous marriage, Alexia.

As a mother of four, Barroso only wishes the best for her children. In fact, she wants them to feel empowered.

During the same interview with Vogue Australia, Barroso added “We're not always going to be able to be there when they have to make critical decisions in their life, so I just hope that they know how to respect themselves and respect others and to not hold back and do what they want to do but always have in mind the effect on another human being. I want them to feel like they can do anything and everything they want to do, to just have to go for it and try and don't let anything stand in their way but not at the cost of somebody else.”

Luciano Barroso and Matt Damon's matching tattoos

Damon also revealed that he and his wife got matching tattoos, one that was designed by late Hollywood star Heath Ledger. On top of that, Damon also had the name “Lucy” imprinted on his arm.

Luciano Barroso supporting Matt Damon's Hollywood lifestyle

Matt Damon said advice from his wife, Luciana Barroso, helped get him through the "depression" of filming a movie he called "a losing effort." https://t.co/nynBFGrdtz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 17, 2023

Barroso can be seen accompanying her husband Damon in several movie premieres and red-carpet events. And behind closed doors, Damon's career hasn't always been smooth. In fact, during a tough time while making an expected unsuccessful film, Damon claims that it was Barroso who prevented him from falling further into depression.

But given that Damon is a busy movie star, Barroso does have some limits. Earlier this year, Damon revealed that he and his wife negotiated that the former would not be accepting movie roles for a while unless it was one made by Christopher Nolan. The movie turned out to be the blockbuster hit Oppenheimer, which has already grossed nearly $725 million worldwide.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Matt Damon's wife Luciana Barroso.