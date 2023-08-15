When healthy, Michael Redd was torching opponents with his elite perimeter shooting. In fact, he is an NBA All-Star and an All-NBA team selection and one of the best shooting guards in Milwaukee Bucks history. Furthermore, Redd also represented Team USA internationally. He helped Team USA secure the gold medal at the 2007 FIBA Americas Championships in Las Vegas and the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Given Redd's contributions to the game, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Michael Redd's $4.5 million former mansion in New Albany, Ohio.

Back in the 2000s, the Milwaukee Bucks drafted Redd in the second round with the 43rd overall pick. He would go on to have a solid start in his NBA career by earning All-Star honors and a spot in the All-NBA Third Team. Around the same time, Redd also purchased a home in New Albany. Redd opted not to disclose how much he paid to acquire the property.

Fast forward to 2022, Redd decided to move on from his massive New Albany home. He first listed it in the market with an asking price of $6 million. With no takers, Redd eventually cut the price further to $4.5 million before successfully unloading the property off his hands. Despite the price cut, it was still tied for one of the priciest home sales in New Albany.

Here are some photos of Michael Redd's $4.5 million former mansion in New Albany.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Originally built in 2009, Redd's former mansion sits on 4.4 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 10,200 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms.

Redd's former estate features tall ceilings, an elevator, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a fitness center, a massage room, and a solid primary bedroom with a luxurious bath.

But among its indoor amenities, the property is highlighted by an indoor wooden basketball court with references to Redd with his jerseys hung up on the walls. Furthermore, the home also contains a good-sized garage, which is ideal for housing some luxurious vehicles.

While having a superb interior, the property's amenities don't stop there. The backyard features an outdoor lounge area with a firepit, an infinity-edge swimming pool, a dining area, a grilling station, plenty of green spaces that are ideal for gardening, and a private pond.

Redd was a seasoned NBA player who suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. With his stellar shooting, Redd still managed to carve out a lengthy NBA career despite sustaining a number of injuries. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Redd has a net worth of around $30 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Michael Redd's $4.5 million former mansion in New Albany.