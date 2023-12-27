After being fired by the Milwaukee Bucks, Mike Budenholzer sold his lake house in Wisconsin. Now you can see how an NBA coach lives.

Before his firing from the Milwaukee Bucks, Mike Budenholzer proved that he was one of the best tacticians in the NBA today. He is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year winner, two-time All-Star Game head coach, and an NBA champion coach.

But while Budenholzer takes a break from coaching the NBA during the 2023-24 season, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Mike Budenholzer's $7 million former lake house in Okauchee Lake, Wisc.

A year after winning his second NBA Coach of the Year Award, Budenholzer celebrated by buying a new home near Okauchee Lake. Given that Budenholzer coached the Bucks around that time, it made sense for him to pick up a property in Wisconsin. The property purchase made the NBA champion coach shell out $1.7 million.

Fast forward to 2023, Budenholzer was shockingly fired by the Milwaukee Bucks. With no reason to stay in Milwaukee, it made sense for the former NBA Coach of the Year to place the property in the market.

He listed his Wisconsin lake house in the market, with an asking price of $7 million. It wasn't long before the Bucks coach landed a buyer, allowing him to rake in some profits while waiting for a NBA coaching call-up.

Here are some photos of Mike Budenholzer's $7 million lake house in Okauchee Lake.

Photos courtesy of: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Budenholzer's former home sits on top of 3 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 8,441 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Like a typical lake house, this one surely offers a peaceful getaway feel. Some of its features include a good-sized living room with a fireplace, a family dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a lounge area, a home gym, a wine room, a game room highlighted by a golf simulator, and a primary bed suite with a luxurious bath.

In terms of outdoor space, the backyard is highlighted by a resort-style swimming pool. Other outdoor amenities include a spa, several lounge areas, and plenty of grassy lawns filled with trees and other plant life.

Budenholzer is certainly an elite head coach that's capable of leading NBA teams to a championship. As a result, it isn't surprising that he could afford to live in a lavish lake house like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Budenholzer has a net worth of around $3 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mike Budenholzer's $7 million former lake house in Okauchee Lake.