Mike D'Antoni is a coaching advisor for the New Orleans Pelicans and a former two-time NBA Coach of the Year. Check out his former home!

Mike D'Antoni was indeed one of the best tacticians in the NBA, especially when he coached the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets. Aside from stirring these teams to competitive playoff campaigns, D'Antoni was also crowned NBA Coach of the Year twice. He currently is a coaching advisor for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Given D'Antoni's mark in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Mike D'Antoni's $9.5 million former home in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

In 2012, D'Antoni could be remembered for taking over the Lakers head-coaching position. Around this time, the Lakers were expected to contend for an NBA title after bringing in All-Stars Dwight Howard and Steve Nash, along with Jeremy Lin, during the offseason.

However, the Lakers would ultimately disappoint. To comfort himself, D'Antoni acquired a California home, which made the two-time NBA Coach of the Year shell out $6.9 million.

But after a string of disappointing seasons, D'Antoni eventually resigned from his head-coaching position with the Lakers. Without any reason to stay in California, it made sense for D'Antoni to also sell off his Manhattan Beach property.

He originally listed the Manhattan Beach home for $9.8 million. However, the former Lakers coach eventually settled with a $9.5 million sale.

Here are some photos of Mike D'Antoni's $9.5 million former home in Manhattan Beach.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2003, D'Antoni's former Manhattan Beach home encompasses 5,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Some of the home's eye-catching features include a spacious living room with a fireplace, several sitting areas, a formal dining area, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a wine cellar, a home office, an exercise room, an entertainment room, and a master bed suite with a luxurious bath.

Furthermore, in terms of outdoor space, the home contains a terrace with enough space for a lounge area and a dining place. However, one of the best highlights of the property is its easy access to the beach.

D'Antoni is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, who whipped a handful of NBA teams into contenders. As a result, it isn't surprising that the decorated head coach can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, D'Antoni has a net worth of around $12 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mike D'Antoni's $9.5 million former home in Manhattan Beach.