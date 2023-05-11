Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Ever since her days as Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus has successfully transitioned from Disney actress to established singer. With Cyrus’ rise as a singer, have you ever wondered how a Hollywood star like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Miley Cyrus’ $7.9 million home in Malibu, California.

After divorcing Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus is set for a fresh start. In late 2022, she acquired a 6,568 square foot home in Malibu. For the Malibu home, Cyrus shelled out $7.9 million. This comes after selling her Nashville home for $15 million.

Here are some photos of Miley Cyrus’ $7.9 million home in Malibu, California.

Photos courtesy of Dirt

Originally constructed in 1999, Cyrus’ 6,568 square foot home includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The home sits on 1.5 acres of land. Furthermore, it features glass sliding doors, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a decent dining area, a billiards pool table, a modern kitchen, and a master bedroom that includes a fireplace and a sleek bathroom.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Outside the home, the property’s backyard features a heated swimming pool, a raised spa, an outdoor patio, and many others. The property also includes a three car garage.

Besides the home’s amenities, the location is also ideal for a celebrity like Cyrus. Although the home seems tucked away, its location is still near Malibu’s famed establishments. Furthermore, with the home, Cyrus would become neighbors with fellow hit singers such as Avril Lavigne and Lady Gaga.

With the home’s amenities and location, it seems like the perfect place for Cyrus to unwind from the demands of a rockstar.

After Cyrus successfully transformed from a Disney star into a Hollywood rockstar, it isn’t a surprise that she can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. In fact, as per Forbes, Cyrus earned as much as $134 million as Hannah Montana. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cyrus has a net worth of around $160 million. However, she is set to earn more after releasing her latest album called Endless Summer Vacation. Apart from earning a lot from her career as a musician, Cyrus also earned from her various movie roles.

While Cyrus currently owns a home in Malibu, she also has a Hidden Hills property to her name and a home in Studio City of Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Miley Cyrus’ $7.9 million home in Malibu, California.