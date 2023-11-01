Miami Heat President Pat Riley is renting his beach house in Malibu, Calif. It was listed for rent 10 years ago for just $18,500 per month.

Pat Riley is making waves as the President of the Miami Heat. Furthermore, he has also made his mark as a player and is one of the 10 greatest NBA coaches of all time. In fact, Riley has won a total of nine NBA championships.

Given Riley's contributions to the game, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Pat Riley's $1.6 million beach house in Malibu, Calif.

One year after coaching the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship, Riley decided to reward himself by picking up a Malibu beach house. The property purchase made the nine-time NBA champion shell out $1.6 million in 1989.

In 2013, Riley decided to place the property in the rental market. He listed it for $18,500 on a monthly basis. Riley still owned the property in 2023, but the rental price had undoubtedly substantially increased.

Here are some photos of Pat Riley's incredible beach house in Malibu.

Photos courtesy of: Business Insider

The beach house was originally completed in 1963. The home itself encompasses 1,386 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The Malibu beach house contains several features. These include floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows to allow the resident to enjoy breathtaking views of the beach. Furthermore, there's also a spacious living room, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a minimalist dining area, and a good-sized primary bedroom with a porch.

On the other hand, the home also contains alluring features in terms of outdoor space. The property contains a porch that's large enough to contain a dining area and several sitting areas.

The porch certainly gives the renter a chance to enjoy some fresh air by the beach. In addition to this, the property is also surrounded by green spaces ideal for gardening. But more importantly, the property's greatest attraction is its proximity and easy access to Malibu Beach.

Riley was a decorated NBA player. Since then, he went on to carve out a successful coaching career before becoming the president of the Miami Heat organization.

As a result, it isn't surprising that the nine-time NBA champion can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Riley has a net worth of around $120 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Pat Riley's incredible beach house in Malibu.