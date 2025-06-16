The Miami Heat have one key piece they would likely have to include in a potential blockbuster trade. This proud franchise is coming off a very trying 2024-2025 season. While the Heat made the postseason again, this year's team struggled through a dramatic trade saga involving Jimmy Butler. Miami eventually traded its star small forward to the Warriors, finishing the season on a whimper in an embarrassing sweep to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But Pat Riley isn't rebuilding yet, and the franchise's two current foundational players, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, still should have their best basketball ahead of them. Projected to be a first-apron team for the 2025-26 season, the Heat are big-game hunting this offseason. However, to pull off a blockbuster deal, the team's starting center Kel'el Ware will likely have to be shipped away. That's at least what Action Network's Matt Moore has confirmed with his latest report.

“If the Heat are going to land any of the big fish they want, including Kel’el Ware in the deal would go a long way. They might be able to get the guy they want without including him, but it’s just a lot harder, and teams are always reluctant to do business with teams that don’t want to include their better assets and only want a sweetheart deal. This has sunk Miami before.”

Miami is in a weird spot, especially considering the state of the Eastern Conference. With the injury to Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, plenty of teams will believe they have the upside to contend in the East. That's why the Orlando Magic pulled the trigger recently on a trade for Desmond Bane.

The Heat have some draft capital to work with, along with intriguing young players like Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nikola Jovic. However, the question is whether the core of Adebayo, Herro, and another All-Star caliber player, with a potentially depleted supporting cast, is enough to contend. The front office has clarified that those two are untouchable and both are under contract for the next few years. But would dealing a player like Ware be worth it in the long run?

The first-round pick out of Indiana showed a lot of upside in his rookie year. Ware put up 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while displaying plenty of defensive upside. But the 21-year-old is still a work in progress and will not be in his prime for at least a few seasons. If the Heat don't deal Herro or Adebayo, Ware is the likely centerpiece of a significant trade that will shake up this roster. But if Pat Riley were to deal his young center, anything other than a slam-dunk acquisition could set this franchise back years.