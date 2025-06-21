The Baltimore Orioles have been plagued by injuries this season. The ailments have contributed to a nightmare campaign as Baltimore is 10 games below .500 and 11 games back in the AL East. And the news just keeps getting worse for the team. After All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman was scratched from the lineup Friday, the Orioles were dealt another injury blow.

Jordan Westburg left the game against the New York Yankees in the third inning with discomfort in his left hand. Today the Orioles announced Westburg is day-to-day with jammed fingers, per MASN Sports’ Roch Kubatko on X. Fortunately for Baltimore, X-rays of Wesburg’s banged up hand were negative.

It appears as if Wesburg will avoid another stint on the injured list. However, the Orioles weren’t so lucky with their star catcher as Rutschman landed on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain.

Jordan Westburg is the latest Orioles player to sustain an injury

Rutschman is now the 10th Orioles player currently on the injured list. He joins key contributors Ryan Mountcastle, Tyler O’Neill, Jorge Mateo. Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish, who’ve all missed significant time this season.

While Westburg appears to have dodged a bullet with his ailing fingers, he’s no stranger to the injured list. In 2024 Westburg landed on the IL with a broken hand that cost him 47 games and derailed an All-Star campaign. And earlier this year, he landed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain that sidelined him for 39 games.

The 26-year-old infielder came off the injured list on June 10 and played well in his return to the Orioles, batting .256 with a .864 OPS and three home runs in 10 games. Now he faces another injury-related setback.

Baltimore did recently get center fielder Cedric Mullins back from an injured list stint. And the Orioles believe Tyler O’Neill and Jorge Mateo are progressing as both are expected to begin minor league rehab stints soon. O’Neill, who’s been out since mid May with a shoulder ailment, needed to be shut down after beginning a rehab assignment earlier this month. But manager Tony Mansolino believes he’s healthy enough to resume the recovery process and could head back to the minors next week.