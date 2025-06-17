With some wondering about the Memphis Grizzlies' plans with Ja Morant after the shocking trade of sending Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, there has been much speculation about the team that could be interested in the star. As some such as ESPN's Brian Windhorst see the Grizzlies' move as a rebuild trade that could impact Morant, Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports would link the Miami Heat to the 25-year-old.

Morant being connected to Miami currently wouldn't be the first time it's happened, as Goodwill points out that it would have been more complicated to do before the trade deadline with the Jimmy Butler saga happening. He would also say on his “Good Word with Goodwill” podcast that Bane would've been involved in “iterations” of a potential deal at the time.

“I don’t think I’m breaking news here, but in the middle of the whole Jimmy Butler saga last year, one name that multiple league sources had brought up to me was, ‘Hey, you might want to check on Ja Morant and Miami,'” Goodwill said. “I didn’t understand the iterations of it and I thought ‘This was gonna be a really complicated trade (A) because of Jimmy’s extension (B) because of Ja’s long money, and there was iterations of Ja and Desmond Bane being shipped out, which sounds like it could be true given Desmond Bane was just traded yesterday.”

Grizzlies not expected to trade Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks down the court in the third quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Trade rumors around Morant have been non-stop, especially ever since the Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins, but in terms of the current moment, there isn't an expectation that the team will trade the talented star. This comes from a report by Tim Bontemps of ESPN, who said that Memphis is “not looking to deal” Morant and big man Jaren Jackson Jr., who are seen as the “two remaining franchise cornerstones.”

“But more star trades are not expected. Sources told ESPN that the Grizzlies are not looking to deal either of their two remaining franchise cornerstones. The team has spent the past several months clearing salary cap space to complete a renegotiation and extension of Jackson's contract this offseason, preventing him from hitting free agency in 2026. The belief is that an extension will get done, sources said. But the Bane trade gives Memphis an avenue to give Jackson even more on that deal and lock him in long term.”

Looking at the Heat, the team is currently pursuing Kevin Durant, but if it does not pan through, the franchise will look for other options in adding a star, which could mean contacting the Grizzlies about Morant. At any rate, Memphis looks to improve after finishing 48-34, which put them eighth in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.