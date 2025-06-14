Longtime NBA analyst Bill Simmons is reaffirming his belief that the Miami Heat should overhaul their roster, citing concerns over the team’s trajectory and the looming financial implications of Tyler Herro’s next contract.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Lowe Post with ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Simmons addressed backlash from Heat fans and doubled down on his assertion that the franchise is stuck in a cycle of mediocrity.

“I’ve had a couple of Miami fans in my life that are furious that I wanted to blow up the Heat,” Simmons said. “And I’m like why? You guys are going to go 42-40 for the next five years. You’re gonna pay Tyler Herro $55M a year?”

Simmons’ comments come in the wake of another disappointing postseason for Miami. Despite finishing the 2024–25 regular season with a 37-45 record, the Heat made NBA history by becoming the first No. 10 seed to win both play-in games and clinch a playoff berth. Their run was short-lived, as they were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

The Heat have reached the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons, including NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023. However, their inability to consistently break through as true title contenders in recent years has raised questions about the long-term viability of the current core.

Bill Simmons stands down on his "Miami needs to blow it up" take "You guys are going to go 42-40 the next 5 years. You're gonna pay Tyler Herro $55M a year? What type of team you gonna have?" *starts talking about Herro and Adin Ross* (Via Zach Lowe show) 🤔

Tyler Herro sparks contract questions as Heat weigh future amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

Central to that discussion is Herro, who completed a career-best season in 2024–25. The 25-year-old guard averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.5% from three. He appeared in 77 games, earning his first All-Star selection while averaging 35.4 minutes per contest.

Herro is set to make $31 million in 2025–26 and $33 million in 2026–27. He becomes extension-eligible this October, with the potential to sign a three-year, $149.7 million deal. If he waits until the 2026 offseason, he could pursue a four-year, $206.9 million extension — or a five-year supermax if he qualifies for All-NBA honors.

Simmons’ warning reflects a broader concern about committing long-term money to a player who, while productive, has yet to elevate the franchise in the postseason. The Heat’s current cap structure and lack of recent playoff success have only fueled the debate.

Meanwhile, Miami has been linked to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant in recent trade speculation. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals that the Heat were one of three teams engaged in discussions around Durant. Former Heat forward Udonis Haslem also publicly endorsed the idea of Durant joining Miami, highlighting the franchise’s strong culture and established leadership.

With the offseason approaching, the Heat face critical decisions regarding Herro’s extension, the future of their core, and the possibility of another high-profile move. Simmons’ remarks underscore the mounting pressure on the franchise to choose a clear direction — whether that’s doubling down on the current roster or initiating a long-term rebuild.