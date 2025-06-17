While the Miami Heat have been in active pursuit of Kevin Durant to add another star to its roster, there are also lateral moves to be made to improve after a 10th seed finish. As the Heat look to re-sign Davion Mitchell and other players, another player that is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, who could be in the cards, is Alec Burks, as he speaks about wanting to come back.

Speaking at an event in Miami, Burls was asked about his eagerness to return to the team after he signed a one-year contract with the team last offseason. He would put out that his goal is “coming back” to Miami, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“The only thing I’m looking at is coming back here,” Burks said Tuesday. “Everything else is what it is.”

Before Burks can agree with any team in free agency, the team and the guard could come up with a new deal before June 30, which is the start of negotiations teams can have with available stars. When asked if there is a chance that could happen, Burks would be hopeful and explain why he wants to come back.

“I hope so,” Burks said. “Let’s put that in the air.”

“I just like being here,” Burks continued. “I like the city. The city shows me a lot of love, and my family, I like the organization, [and] everybody I work with. It’s just a great place to be for this stage of my career. I like being here.”

Burks had played for seven different teams before heading to Miami with the 2023-24 season, having originally been with the Detroit Pistons, then being traded to the New York Knicks.

Heat's Alec Burks on his skillset, thoughts on pursuit of Kevin Durant

With the Heat gunning for Durant in the trade market, it seems as if that is where the focus is at the moment, though there haven't been any recent reports in regards to updates besides the star having the team as a preferred spot. Burks would be asked about the speculation around Miami getting Durant, but wouldn't provide too much comment.

“I don’t know,” Burks said. “I’m not the one doing it, so I don’t really have any comment on it. Whatever happens is going to happen.”

Last season, Burks averaged 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three-point range. He played in 49 games for Miami, starting 14 of them, where head coach Erik Spoelstra used Burks as a sparkplug off the bench who could provide baskets when desperately needed.

He served as an effective complement to such players as Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, and even captain Bam Adebayo.

“At this point in my career, I feel like I am who I am as a player,” Burks said via Chiang of The Miami Herald. “I know I can do more, but my role is what my role is, and I strive in my role. So that’s what I plan on getting better at.”

At any rate, the Heat are looking to improve after finishing with a 37-45 record, which put them 10th in the East before being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.