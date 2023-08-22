Rihanna is one of the most accomplished singers in the world. With several hit singles, sold-out stadiums, and an Oscar nomination to her name, not a lot of singers can say they're on the same level with Rihanna.

With Rihanna's accomplishments as a singer, have you ever wondered how a person like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Rihanna's $21 million penthouse in Century City, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

After entertaining fans in Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna was making some much-needed preparations for her first baby and incoming second baby. As a result, she purchased a 9,290 square foot penthouse from a tech company founder, Nick Molnar, in March 2023. Rihanna then gave birth to her second child in August 2023.

Originally, Molnar listed the property for as much as $28 million. However, Rihanna was able to persuade Molnar to sell it to her for $7 million less. It's worth noting that before Molnar, the property once belonged to Friends star Matthew Perry.

Here are some photos of Rihanna's $21 million penthouse in Century City.

Photos courtesy of: South China Morning Post

Originally built in 2010, the penthouse has gone through several renovations since then, especially when the property belonged to Perry. The penthouse includes four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Moreover, the home features a spacious living room, a pool table, a sleek dining area, a home theater, and a balcony.

Due to the penthouse being situated in The Century's high riser, Rihanna should enjoy breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island, Downtown Los Angeles skyscrapers, the San Gabriel Mountains, and Mount Baldy.

As a resident of The Century, Rihanna should enjoy several privileges including four-car parking spots, security, an outdoor swimming pool, storage facilities, and conference rooms.

Rihanna is one of the most accomplished singers in the industry today. As a result, it isn't a surprise that she can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Forbes, Rihanna has a net worth of around $1.4 billion. Aside from her singing career, Rihanna also earns from her movie and television roles. Furthermore, Rihanna also earns a steady income from various endorsement deals and business ventures.

Apart from the $21 million penthouse in Century City, she also owns two mansions in Beverly Hills. She also owns a smaller luxurious apartment in The Century.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rihanna's $21 million penthouse in Century City.