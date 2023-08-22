Superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are now proud parents for the second time, having welcomed a baby boy on August 3rd in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Although the child's name hasn't been officially revealed, sources have confirmed that it starts with the letter “R.”

The couple first announced Rihanna's second pregnancy back in February during her halftime performance, which delighted fans. Rihanna showcased her growing baby bump while performing hits like “All of the Lights” and “Umbrella” in a custom-designed red jacket and bralette by LOEWE.

Rihanna, 34, has expressed her desire to have a family in the past. In a March 2020 interview with Vogue, she mentioned wanting “three or four” children. With the arrival of their second child, it seems her family aspirations are well on their way.

The celebrity pair kept their first child's arrival private until May, revealing glimpses of their son in December through a heartwarming TikTok video. The video featured Rihanna and the then 7-month-old baby boy sharing cute moments in the backseat of a car.

In February, the family graced the cover of Vogue, where Rihanna described motherhood as “legendary” and expressed her concerns about the world her children, particularly her young Black son, would grow up in. She spoke about the responsibility and challenges of raising a young Black man in today's world.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to capture the public's attention, both with their music careers and their growing family. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about their new addition and wishing them all the best in this exciting chapter of their lives.