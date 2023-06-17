Shawn Mendes is one of the biggest international singers today. He has released several hit singles such as Mercy, Senorita, Treat You Better, Stitches, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and many others. Mendes has three Grammy Award nominations to his name. With a decorated singing career, have you ever wondered how a guy like Mendes lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Shawn Mendes' $4.6 million home in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California.

In 2022, Mendes was set to embark on a world tour for his hit album called Wonder. However, the three-time Grammy Award nominee didn't push through after Mendes announced that he was allotted time to deal with his mental health. While taking time off his music career will allow him to become mentally healthier, it has also allowed him to do some real estate shopping. During the same year, Mendes fancied a Los Angeles home. The property purchase made the Stitches singer shell out $4.6 million.

Here are some photos of Shawn Mendes' $4.6 million home in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1974, Mendes' $4.6 million home has been rebuilt in 2022. The home sits on a lot space that reaches 6,271 square feet, which also includes a guest house. Furthermore, the home itself encompasses 4,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Mendes' Los Angeles home features a modern kitchen, a minimalist living room with a fireplace, a sleek dining area, and many others.

Although the home seems to feature a minimalist design, there's a lot to love about it. In fact, Mendes should also have no problems getting some fresh air in the property's backyard. The backyard features a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge, plenty of green spaces filled with trees and grassy lawns, etc. The backyard also contains a two-car garage, which should house some of his vehicles. With a home like this, it's easy to see why Mendes picked up the property. The home's amenities are perfect for Mendes to unwind and to take a break from a demanding career in music. Furthermore, it also helps that the property's location is also just near several notable establishments including restaurants and stores in Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Shawn Mendes' $4.6 million home in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California.