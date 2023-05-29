Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello accompanied each other to their friend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. In the midst of some heavy dating rumors, Mendes and Cabello stoked the flames by sharing some PDA, according to People.

At the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Mendes and Cabello stood close to each other, his arm around her waist. From there, Mendes rested his head on Cabello’s after hearing Swift’s track Lover. The also shared kisses, notably with Mendes planting a kiss on Cabello’s cheek. They were definitely cozy.

Perhaps they were both moved by Taylor Swift’s performance, with whom they both have a close relationship. During her 1989 World Tour, Swift introduced Cabello and Fifth Harmony to the stage as surprise guests. Mendes was the opening act for her. And at her Reputation tour, Cabello opened for her as well.

Although Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes dated in 2019 to 2021, they haven’t been shying away from the idea of a rekindled romance. Back in April, the rumors reignited when the two of them shared a kiss at Coachella. From there, there’s been all signs pointing to them dating.

Most recently, Cabello left Mendes’ apartment in New York City, with Mendes by her side. The two of them had gone shopping in SoHo, smiles written all over their faces. According to a People source, the two have been enjoying each other’s company, going out on dates and having fun. “They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing. They seem very happy to be reconnected.”