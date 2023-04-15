Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Tom Brady is arguably the most decorated NFL player in history. In fact, he makes a case as the best quarterback to ever set foot in the league. Given his GOAT status, have you ever wondered how Tom Brady lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article will feature Tom Brady’s $23 million rental mansion in Tampa, Florida.

Brady spent a handful of meaningful years with the New England Patriots, winning three NFL MVPs, six Super Bowl championships, and four Super Bowl MVPs with the franchise. But after the 2019 season, the star quarterback decided to leave the franchise to play for the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With only a few mansions available in the market of Tampa, this led Brady and his fashion model wife Gisele Bundchen to rent a mansion, originally owned by former professional baseball star Derek Jeter. Fast forward to today, Jeter has successfully sold the 21,796-square-foot lakeside mansion for $23 million. Based on reports, the buyers plan to demolish it.

Here are some photos focusing on Tom Brady’s $23 million rental mansion.

Photos courtesy of Dirt

The lavish mansion featured seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Furthermore, the lakeside mansion also included a swimming pool, a movie theater, a spacious living room, a six-car garage, and many others. With a surplus of space in the mansion, there were plenty of things Brady could do during his tenure here. Take note, this was during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which required Brady to do a lot of self-isolation. Nevertheless, with so much space, Brady probably continued to practice his football skills while finding time to relax and enjoy the ambiance. In fact, as we all know, Brady won the Super Bowl championship and Super Bowl in 2020, while ending the Bucs’ postseason drought in the process.

Given the mansion’s lavish design, it’s no surprise that Dirt estimates that Brady paid around $75,000 of rent to Jeter on a monthly basis. However, we all know that Brady could very well afford that. Before joining the Bucs, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he also has a net worth of $250 million.

Nowadays, Brady has retired and has stopped renting Jeter’s mansion. In fact, after Jeter sold off the 21,796-square-foot property, the buyers plan to demolish the lakeside castle in order to build several houses on the property.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Tom Brady’s $23 million rental mansion.