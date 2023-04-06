Sorry folks, it looks as if the Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon dating rumors are untrue. Reese Witherspoon’s rep told PEOPLE that the rumors are completely false. Tom Brady’s rep mirrored Witherspoon’s response on the matter.

According to a source, the two have not even met.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB finalized his divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Bündchen said in her April 2023 Vanity Fair cover story. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following the announcement of their separation, the seven-time Super Bowl champ reminisced on his marriage to Bündchen. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” he wrote on Instagram at the time per PEOPLE. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

Brady added, “We wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Witherspoon announced her divorce from talent agent Jim Toth after almost 12 years of marriage. She shared a joint statement on her Instagram account last month. The actress officially filed for divorce on March 30.

In their statement, the pair said, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”