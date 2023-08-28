Trevor Noah is a popular comedian who is known for his role in The Daily Show. Noah also lent his voice to MCU's blockbuster film Black Panther. Furthermore, he is a Primetime Emmy Award winner.

Given his achievements in the entertainment industry, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Trevor Noah's $13 million penthouse in Manhattan.

In 2022, Noah shocked audiences when he announced that he was leaving The Daily Show. Following the announcement, Noah also decided to sell his Manhattan penthouse. In fact, he listed the property with an asking price of just a hairline below $13 million. It's worth noting that Noah picked up the penthouse back in 2017, which made him shell out $10 million.

Here are some photos of Trevor Noah's $13 million penthouse in Manhattan.

Photos courtesy of: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Originally constructed in the 1920s, the Stella Tower has gone through several changes since then. Noah's former duplex apartment encompasses 3,600 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms.

According to Mansion Global, some of the penthouse's features include tall windows, a floating staircase, a film room, a family-sized dining room, a spacious living room, a chef's kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a master bed suite with a stylish bathroom.

Furthermore, the penthouse also boasts of a 1,000-square-foot outdoor space with its private terrace. The terrace contains a plunge pool with speakers and a wet bar. Moreover, one can also see breathtaking city views from the luxurious penthouse.

With an apartment like this, it seemed like the perfect place for Noah to rest away from the demands of a public lifestyle. To add a cherry on top, the apartment was actually just a stone's throw away from The Daily Show's studio.

Noah is a popular comedian who made a name for himself in The Daily Show. As a result, there's no question that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Noah has a net worth of around $100 million.

Apart from leaving his Manhattan penthouse, Noah also bid goodbye to his Bel-Air estate. In fact, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning comedian sold it to K-Pop boy group BTS member Bang Si-Hyuk for $26.4 million. Unfortunately, this also forced Noah to absorb a $1.1 million loss.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Trevor Noah's $13 million penthouse in Manhattan.