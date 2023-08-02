A potential new host for The Daily Show has been revealed. It appears that Hasan Minhaj is being eyed to succeed Trevor Noah on the Comedy Central show.

Variety broke the news that Minhaj is the leading candidate in the race to replace Noah. Reportedly, the deal is not finalized, but Minhaj remains the “likely successor” to Trevor Noah.

This wouldn't be Minhaj's first rodeo with The Daily Show. He served as one of their faux “correspondents” for segments between 2014 and 2018. Even better, he recently spoke positively about the idea of joining the show. “I'm definitely open to the conversation. It's also a family conversation now. It's a very different conversation than when I first got hired at the show when I was 29. My life is in a very different place. And so that's a bigger life/family convo. It changes a lot of things,” he said to Variety on their Awards Circuit podcast in May.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He continued, “It's an all-encompassing, all-consuming thing. And other people have to live with the consequences of what I say. And I just want to make sure everybody, if that were to ever come to fruition, ‘Hey, are we all on board with this?'”

Hasan Minhaj is an accomplished comic outside of his 103 prior appearances on The Daily Show. He has done comedy specials and hosted the Independent Spirit Awards. Additionally, he has gotten into acting as well. He previously appeared in two Kate McKinnon-led films — Rough Night and The Spy Who Dumped Me. Additionally, he appeared in No Hard Feelings and has a small role in Haunted Mansion.