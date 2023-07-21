When healthy, Victor Oladipo is considered to be one of the best shooting guards today. He is a two-time All-Star and a Most Improved Player of the Year winner. Although the Miami Heat were able to make the Finals this year, Oladipo's season-ending knee injury hampered the team's championship quest.

But while Oladipo is ready to move on from his Finals absence, he is also ready to move on from his Miami home as well. In fact, the Oladipo exercised his $9.4 million option to remain with the Heat. Given Oladipo's choice to stay in Miami, have you ever wondered how the two-time All-Star lives? Well, this article features Victor Oladipo's $10 million beach house on Hibiscus Island in Miami.

After departing the Houston Rockets, Oladipo played for the Heat. As a result, it was only natural that he bought a home in Miami. So he acquired a beach house which saw the All-Star guard shell out $7.75 million.

Although Oladipo exercised his option, Oladipo may have had indications that the Heat wanted to move on, which they did by trading Oladipo to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Most Improved Player of the Year winner had already decided he wanted to move on from his Miami beach house. He listed the property with an asking price of nearly $10 million prior to exercising his contract option.

Here are some photos of Victor Oladipo's $10 million beach house on Hibiscus Island.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally constructed in 2020, Oladipo's resort style beach house sits on 0.33 acres of land. It encompasses 6,500 square feet of living space. The home includes seven bedrooms.

Furthermore, the beach house features an open floor plan, including a dining area, a minimalist kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and sliding windows for easy access to the backyard. On the top floor lies a spacious living room that shares the same floor with a game area equipped with a billiards pool table.

Apart from the main home, the property also has a guest house. The guest house also contains a recording studio, which Oladipo paid $50,000 to construct.

While the interior is impressive, the property's main attraction is the handful of terraces, which should allow the new homeowner to enjoy the ocean breeze. Moreover, there's also a swimming pool and a grassy lawn.

As a two-time All-Star in the NBA, it isn't surprising that Oladipo can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Oladipo has a net worth of around $50 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Victor Oladipo's $10 million beach house on Hibiscus Island.