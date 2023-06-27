Teams that see their players suffer from an injury-ridden season often make rash decisions. Pat Riley is not one of those front-office executives for the Miami Heat. His trust and recent move with Victor Oladipo prove it.

Victor Oladipo is picking up his player option for the 2023-24 season. The Miami Heat guard exercised the move that is worth $9.4 million, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This means that the Miami Heat faithful will get to see Victor Oladipo play for them next season. The guard missed a lot of time in their 2023 NBA Finals run as he suffered an injury. He tore his patellar tendon during a non-contact slip in the fourth quarter against Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks. Jimmy Butler and his crew still pulled off one of the greatest first-round upsets en route to a matchup against the Denver Nuggets. However, one can only think how much impact Victor Oladipo could have made in scoring buckets and lessening the team's fatigue.

Coach Erik Spoelstra still believes in Victor Oladipo and his capability of making a comeback, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

“Yes, there are injuries. That is a part of this game. We understand that. But the human side of it, when you see somebody that’s overcome so much and he’s done it time and time and time again, and he always does it with an incredibly positive spirit and a smile on his face even last night … that’s why I admire him so much,” the Miami Heat coach said.

Victor Oladipo has been known to make an incredible impact despite his injury-plagued career. There is no reason to believe he would not do it this time around for Pat Riley's squad.