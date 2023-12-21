Discover how Mary Earps, Sports Personality of the Year, leverages her Instagram following to unlock lucrative sponsorship deals.

Mary Earps, hailed as the Sports Personality of the Year, stands poised to capitalize on her burgeoning fame, leveraging her substantial social media following to unlock lucrative sponsorship opportunities. The Manchester United goalkeeper's popularity surge post-award victory, particularly on Instagram, forecasts a profitable trajectory for her commercial ventures.

Earps' recent triumph at the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony catapulted her into the limelight, resulting in a significant overnight surge in her Instagram following, which now stands at an impressive 748,000. Her TikTok fanbase boasts an enviable 1.1 million, cementing her status as a marketable figure in the sports arena.

Studies project Earps potentially earning £4,800 per sponsored Instagram post, a testament to her social media clout. This newfound recognition positions her alongside influential personalities like Stuart Broad and Rory McIlroy, with Earps poised to harness her popularity for lucrative endorsement deals.

Furthermore, industry analysts foresee Earps emulating the commercial success of prominent female footballers like Alex Scott, Leah Williamson, and Chloe Kelly, whose market appeal transcends the sport. Her rise to prominence, especially after the Nike kit controversy, has elevated her status as an endearing underdog, resonating beyond traditional football fans to a broader mainstream audience.

PR experts and agents anticipate Earps' earnings potentially reaching multimillion-dollar figures, with diverse opportunities such as sponsorships, presenting roles, and potential reality TV engagements on the horizon. Her triumph not only bodes well for her personal brand but also augurs positively for the Lionesses' collective image, solidifying their status as an authentic and scandal-free sporting brand.

With Nike rectifying the kit issue, ensuring Earps' England jerseys are now available, her popularity surge continues unabated, setting the stage for a lucrative phase in her career bolstered by an expansive and engaged Instagram audience.