Alex Scott, revered sports presenter and former Arsenal footballer, found herself in a heartfelt moment during Children in Need, visibly moved by the touching story of a young boy coping with Tourette's.

As the emotional video unfolded, narrating the struggles of the boy subjected to bullying due to his tic disorder, Scott's composure wavered. Overcome with empathy, she struggled to articulate her thoughts, seeking solace from co-host Chris Ramsey during the live broadcast. “Without Children In Need,” she managed to voice before her emotions took over, whispering an apology to Chris as her voice trembled, confessing, “It got me.”

Despite the overwhelming emotions, Scott persevered, emphasizing the pivotal role of Children In Need in assisting the boy to connect with peers facing similar challenges. Chris stepped in, supporting her, as they urged viewers to contribute to the cause and make a difference.

Amidst the touching moments, Scott's emotional response resonated deeply with viewers, mirroring the sentiments of those touched by the heart-rending segment. The impactful stories highlighted the incredible work accomplished by Children In Need, stirring emotions and prompting generosity from presenters and audiences.

Scott, part of the esteemed lineup presenting this year's event, epitomized resilience amid the emotional tide. Her dedication to the cause shone through as she expressed her sentiments, stating, “BBC Children in Need will always hold a special place in my heart. The stories from the incredible children and the generosity of the British public never cease to amaze me.”

Despite tears shed, A's unwavering commitment to the cause remained steadfast. Alongside her co-hosts, she navigated the poignant journey of Children In Need, embracing the event's transformative impact and underscoring its significance in changing lives through empathy and support.